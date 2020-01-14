Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Thomas M. Drake Jr., 46, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with four counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jeannia N. Dukes, 47, of Madisonville was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Grayson County.
• Justin D. Prosser, 31, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Kayla M. Bleazard, 26, of Nortonville was charged Friday with possession of synthetic drugs and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Blake M. Cadwalader, 30, of Evansville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Anthony W. Clark, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Bryan D. Skimehorn. 35. of Nortonville was charged Friday with possession of synthetic drugs and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Michael D. Taylor, 58, of Central City was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence, marijuana possession and lack of operating headlight.
