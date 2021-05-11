The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
• Sierra Adams, 34, of Crofton, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking livestock $10,000 or more but under $1 million.
• Steve May, 60, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault and failure to appear.
• Jason Gossett, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear and giving an officer false identifying information.
• Dionte Stills, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Marvin Davis, 62, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
• Billy Moorseman, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
• Oscar Amael, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with careless driving, no operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Michael Carter, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
• Gary Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and disregarding traffic light.
