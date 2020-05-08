Rubble and debris have taken the place of a historic building at 133 South Main Street in Dawson Springs.
With erosion caving in a portion of its roof toward the end of April, the building was brought down by Hamby Construction, said Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley.
The demolition cost $8,000, according to Smiley, and to keep the lot from being foreclosed on its owner, Billy Randolph, the city purchased the lot. The remaining bricks and building fragments will cost close to $30,000 to clear, and Smiley said they are putting out bids for the project.
Back 20 years ago, when buyers received loans or grants to purchase buildings in the historic districts, they didn’t fully understand that they had to build the structure back or remodel it to its original specifications, said Smiley.
“Which was usually more expensive, and the grants you had to pay them back, and they were like 50-50, and that’s a whole lot of money put into a building,” he said.
After the roof fell in two weeks ago, Smiley said they looked at the outside walls, and in a couple of different places, they were leaning out towards the street. An environmentalist came over for an inspection, and wouldn’t go in the building because it was in such bad shape.
Smiley said the environmentalist called the Department of Air Quality in Frankfort, and they waived a standard 10-day waiting period to tear the building down. The next step for the demolition site is to test asbestos samples, and then to wash the bricks of dust.
After the state releases the site from testing, Smiley said he hopes to set someone up at the site to sell bricks for 50 cents as either a souvenir or for bumper bricks. He also said a majority of the bricks would be used to fill in a seller.
The mayor doesn’t believe there will be another building at the location but said if the city is awarded grant monies for a project, they may create a little sitting park.
The building was built in 1913 and had once been home to a dry goods store, the Kentucky Utilities office, a therapy practice, spa and more, according to previous reports.
