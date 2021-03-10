Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Jessica Higdon, 34, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Monday for parole violation and charged with failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Smith, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Arnett, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order.
Justin Eilers, 36, of Madisonville, was charged March 4, with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Timothy Yates, 36, of Madisonville, was charged March 4, with failure to appear, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Blake Caraway, 33, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Monday for parole violation.
Krystal Davis, 37, of Nortonville, was charged Monday with two counts of contempt of court.
Tony Hobgood, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
