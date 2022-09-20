During last night’s Madisonville City Council meeting, council members rejected bids for construction of a new Fire Training Center.
Bids were recieved from Downey Construction for $275,100.00 and Garrigan for $309,033.00. The only electrical bid for the project was from Five Star Electric in the amount of $39,500.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, all of the presented bids were much higher than what was anticipated so they will “go another direction” with this project.
“The hope was we would be around $150,000,” he stated. “But as we’ve seen with everything else we’ve put out in the last eighteen months, it wasn’t even close.”
The city was hoping to be able to move forward with construction of the new training facility to assist the Madisonville Fire Department with its training needs. More information about what the city plans to do next will be released at a later date.
