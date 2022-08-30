As part of the 14 News Sunrise School Spirit Pep Rally, this Friday, September 2, at 6 a.m., the pep rally will take place, and feature a live broadcast on WFIE, from Hopkins County Central High School. The pep rally is for all Hopkins County Central students and faculty. In addition to the rally, all schools in the Hopkins County Schools system were asked to participate in the food drive donation.
“We are collecting through Thursday, so we don’t know how much has been collected so far,” said Lori Harrison, District Communications Specialist for Hopkins County Schools. “Staff and students are collecting nonperishable food items at their home schools. Donations will be collected at HCCHS during the day or at their home sporting events. Donations are due by Thursday, Sept. 1.”
The pep rally will include lots of fun games with student participation. There will also be performances by the band, cheer team, and dance team. The principal, Mike Zimmer, will even get a pie in the face. Towards the end, the school will present the food items collected.
Hopkins County Central Principal Mike Zimmer shared, “Since last December, our community has been through one of the worst natural disasters in our history. We hope that the Food Drive can continue to bring about awareness to those impacted while also providing much needed support to our community. We are grateful that this year’s event will allow the donated goods to stay in our community. We have a group of students in our leadership class that I have encouraged to allow this to be their passion. They have been working on calling businesses asking for donations, being at ball games collecting donations, and encouraging their peers to be excited.”
First period teachers have been collecting donations and the winner will receive a donut party. Faculty have been encouraged to bring in donations and those that meet the quote of 50 items will be given a week worth of dress down/jeans days. Leadership students and Mr. Zimmer will be working on Thursday all day putting together the display for the morning. With enough donations, we are hoping to build a sandcastle.
14 News operates the program in partnership with Tristate Food Bank. This year, the food bank will return the food collected in counties that were hit by the December tornadoes to those communities. For Hopkins County, items will go to the food bank’s six agency partners in the county:
- Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County (Madisonville)
- Covenant Care (Madisonville)
- Earlington Food Pantry (Earlington)
- Hope 2 All Community Food Bank (Nortonville)
- Salvation Army Soup Kitchen (Madisonville)
- The Lord’s Dinner Table (Earlington)
Madisonville North Hopkins hosted a Sunrise School Spirit Pep Rally in 2016. HCCHS hosted a morning broadcast from an Evansville station a few years ago, but this is the first time Sunrise School Spirit has been at Central High School. The theme is a Luau, so those in attendance are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts.
