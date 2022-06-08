Hopkins County Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC Unit KY-20001 has been awarded the 2021-2022 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
Major Beverly Mock, commander of Central’s Air Force JROTC, said it is an honor to receive the award.
“It shows the commitment that the students have to giving back to the community,” she said.
It is nice that the students get that recognition, and it shows other units how hard our students are working, she said.
The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations and have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
Hopkins County Central High School Principal Jon Wells said Major Beverly Mock and Chief Master Sergeant Keith Finney do an amazing job.
“It is a testament to their hard work and dedication and their service to be recognized as a distinguished unit again,” he said.“This is a regular occurrence for them.”
Mock said in the six years she has been at the school, this will be the unit’s fourth time receiving this award.
United States Air Force Colonel and Director of the Air Force Junior ROTC, Johnny R. McGonigal said in a news release that the awards recognize the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors, and the support of the school and local community.
“Certainly, numerous AFJROTC units are doing great things in their respective communities, but these units truly represent the best of our 870 AFJROTC units worldwide,” he said. “The cadets, instructors, and schools are to be commended for earning their award. Congratulations, and keep up the great work.”
Air Force JROTC program objectives are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and provide instruction in air and space fundamentals.
The program is open to high school students in the 9th through 12 grades.
Air Force JROTC is located in close to 900 high schools across the United States and at select schools in Europe, the Pacific, and Puerto Rico. Enrollment includes more than 120,000 cadets who do more than 1.6 million hours of community service each year.
For more information, contact Hopkins County Central High School’s principal, Mr. Jon Wells, or the Air Force JROTC department at 270-825-6133.
