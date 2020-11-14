Bill Hagerty secured his seat in the U.S. Senate on Election Day with a win in Tennessee. But before the Republican was making national headlines, he was making friends in Madisonville.
The 1977 Madisonville North Hopkins High School graduate and his family have deep roots in Hopkins County.
“He’s a smart fella,” said Charlie Kington, an accountant with Berry and Kington in Madisonville, and a classmate of Hagerty’s at North. “He’s done very well for himself.”
Kington said many people would remember his family being involved in the school system as well.
Hagerty’s mother, Ruth, was a guidance counselor, according to Kington. Hagerty’s father managed the former Corman-Edwards, which eventually became the Madisonville Paving and Irving Materials, Inc.
“Bill’s grandmother and my grandmother were best friends,” said Kington. “I’ve known the Hagerty family forever it seems, he’s a good guy.”
Kington said he believed Hagerty would be a “very capable” U.S. Senator, and said that while he might not have been born in Hopkins County, the fact that he graduated from the area makes Hagerty “one of our ours.”
Hagerty won against Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw with 1,831,001 (62.2%) votes to Bradshaw’s 1,037,017 (35.1%) votes.
“Tennesseans have proven that democracy still works and they have made their choice,” Hagerty said in his speech at a Franklin, Tennessee hotel on Nov. 3. “Socialism will not stand in America. Let’s let freedom ring.”
The Gallatin native’s journey to the Senate seat began after he returned to Tennessee after high school to Nashville where he obtained his undergraduate and law degree at Vanderbilt University.
He became an international management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group in 1984 and spent three years in Japan managing the business with western clients in Asia.
Kington said this was how Hagerty first became acquainted with the U.S. Senator and former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney and eventually became Romney’s national finance chairman during his 2008 presidential campaign.
On July 13, 2017, Hagerty became President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Japan following a U.S. Senate confirmation vote of 86-12 and served until July of 2019 when he decided to focus on his Senate race.
Since his win, Hagerty has been vocal in support of Trump as he continues to contest the election results.
“I agree with President Trump, we must protect the sanctity of the ballot box,” said Hagerty last week. “That means every vote legally cast must be counted. We can’t allow a lack of transparency to harm our election system. America is the greatest nation in the world, and our citizens should have faith in our electoral process. The lack of transparency and irregularities that we’ve seen are a cause of great concern.”
