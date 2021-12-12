In addition to their everyday collections, especially during the Christmas season, the Salvation Army is really stepping up to provide items and assistance to all those affected by the December 10 tornadoes.
“We are organizing some drives to get Christmas to our local families,” shares Salvation Army Captain Lisa Good. “We need diapers, wipes, blankets, in addition to snack items, new toys and new clothing. We are not going to let these children not have a Christmas.”
On day two of cleanup and recovery efforts, the outpouring of generosity and kindness from those in the community has been overwhelmingly wonderful. The Salvation Army is stockpiling items to take down to Dawson Springs as soon as there is road access.
A mobile feeding will be going to Dawson Springs Elementary School, Sunday, to set up stations to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner. There will be a runner who goes back and forth with meals to make sure there is plenty for everyone.
“This is going to be the biggest need in the next few days. Once the roads are cleared, people will need food. They will be without power and they will be hungry. They may have a roof over their head, but that is all that they will have.”
The Salvation Army, located at 805 McCoy Avenue, in Madisonville, will also be accepting monetary donations in addition to food, water, other drinks, toiletries, blankets, batteries, and anything else you may want to drop off. They plan to open early and stay late to accommodate as many drop offs as possible.
“As long as there is a need, we are going to fill it. We are accepting anything and everything.” Salvation Army Captain Lisa Good.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.