Two weeks after the city of Madisonville announced that Go Madisonville Transit would cease operations, concerned citizens attended a special called meeting of the Madisonville City Council on Monday afternoon hoping to address the city about that decision. Although they were given three minutes each to speak their peace, the decision to move forward with the closure stood.
Business leaders, healthcare officials and local residents discussed the bus service with the council, pleading their case for keeping Go Madisonville Transit open. Most centered around the needs of the elderly, low income and those with medical conditions.
“When I read online about the ending of the bus service, it caused me to be concerned,” said Madisonville resident Tony Smith. “So I rode one of the buses one time to get a feel for it.”
Smith said that he asked everyone he met on the bus questions, and shared some information about them with the council, including the fact that about 80% of those he met were women.
Council members also heard from resident Cynthia Carr, who told them she was one of the first two people to ride the bus when the program started in 2017 and needs the service to get to and from work.
Michael Howard, CEO of ARCH Health Coalition, told the council that transportation was an integral part of healthcare, and that losing the bus service would be costly to Madisonville.
“Transportation has always been part of what we do, but it became more front and center when Blue Dot shut down in February,” he said. “I got much more directly involved, working directly on transportation issues region wide. When this came down, its just another challenge in the overall transportation scheme.”
Howard said ARCH was looking for ways to fill the gaps in transportation needs in Hopkins County.
“If we lose public transportation, the downstream cost will be far more than the cost of providing transportation in the first place,” he said.
All of that discussion, however, was for naught.
The last person to address the council was Harold Monroe, Executive Director of PACS. He told council members that his organization was no longer interested in maintaining Go Madisonville Transit.
He said that due to increase, the cost of serving the community has risen from $7.42 per rider to $24 per rider today. At the same time, he said, ridership has fallen drastically.
“The first year we were in operation we had a little over 24,000 passengers,” he said. “We have never had that ridership since. The last two years we’ve barely averaged over 11,000.”
He said that both of the buses, which PACS purchased with a state grant, have over 300,000 miles on them. To replace them would cost around $100,000 each, in addition to the nearly $150,000 that PACS and the city spend on the service.
“They are literally a transmission or engine away from being parked,” Monroe stated.
The grant used to fund for the original purchase of those buses no longer exists, he said.
Additionally, Monroe told the council that PACS purchases 30-40 vehicles per year to maintain its transportation network in the nine counties of the Pennyrile Region, and they are still waiting for delivery of vehicles that were ordered in 2019.
The City of Madisonville announced via a press release on May 30 that it would halt operation of the city’s bussing program at the end of June, citing a lack of passengers as one of the main reason for the decision.
City Council members met in a special called session on May 1, voting 4-2 in favor of shuttering the program. Council members Adam Townsend and Misty Cavanaugh voted against the decision.
At last night’s meeting, Cavanaugh made a motion to amend the 2023-24 budget to continue funding Go Madisonville Transit. That motion was seconded by councilman Chad Menser.
According to Monroe, however, PACS was no longer willing to consider keeping the bus service going.
“We would not be interested in pursuing that relationship,” Monroe said. “Based on the ridership, this is not a service we would even consider with any other community. We will not be entertaining continuing the Go Madisonville. We’ve already submitted our budget to the state.”
When called to question, the council voted 3-3 on the motion, with Cavanaugh, Menser and Townsend supporting funding the bus program. Mayor Kevin Cotton announced that the motion failed, allowing the motion to die deadlocked rather than casting a tie-breaking vote.
“If this is so important, why did the ridership fall to such a low level?” asked councilman Frank Stevenson. “We can’t explain that. Especially, since the first of the year, you would expect ridership to increase with the closing of Blue Dot Taxi Service. But it didn’t.”
Adam Townsend asked Monroe if PACS would still have been interested in operating the bus service had the council not voted to shutter the program on May 1, but did not get a clear answer.
“We have been in conversation with the city for the last couple of years that this was not sustainable,” Monroe answered.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.