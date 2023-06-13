Go Mad Transit Logo.png

Two weeks after the city of Madisonville announced that Go Madisonville Transit would cease operations, concerned citizens attended a special called meeting of the Madisonville City Council on Monday afternoon hoping to address the city about that decision. Although they were given three minutes each to speak their peace, the decision to move forward with the closure stood.

Business leaders, healthcare officials and local residents discussed the bus service with the council, pleading their case for keeping Go Madisonville Transit open. Most centered around the needs of the elderly, low income and those with medical conditions.

