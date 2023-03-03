Each month Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville recognizes dedicated employees of the hospital with the Employee of the Month award, and from now on that award will mean a little more as it will also honor a longtime BHDM employee who recently passed away.

The Employee of the Month award has now been renamed the Terry Hobgood Award in honor of a former employee who worked at the hospital as a patient transporter and dispatcher for 43 years. He retired in October 2022, and passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

