Each month Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville recognizes dedicated employees of the hospital with the Employee of the Month award, and from now on that award will mean a little more as it will also honor a longtime BHDM employee who recently passed away.
The Employee of the Month award has now been renamed the Terry Hobgood Award in honor of a former employee who worked at the hospital as a patient transporter and dispatcher for 43 years. He retired in October 2022, and passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Raven Payne, a transport team member at the hospital, said Hobgood was the face of the transport department.
“He took the time to get to know the patients that he was transporting and brought a smile to them during a tough time,” she said.
She described Hobgood as a joyful, kind spirit who touched everyone he came into contact with.
“Not only is transport heartbroken at the loss of our friend and co-worker, but the entire Baptist Health Deaconess family will miss him,” said Payne.
The hospital decided to change its employee of the month award to the Terry Hobgood Award because Hobgood set the standard for outstanding transport service.
“We wanted to honor Terry because he meant so much to so many,” said Payne. “We have also been taking up donations to plant a tree in his memory at Mahr Park for his family and friends to enjoy.”
Tremaine Hobgood, Terry’s son, said he is very appreciative of the hospital for recognizing his father and honoring him.
“I am very proud of my dad,” he said. “He was a very caring person, and he showed that when he was there.”
Payne said Terry was always making the staff laugh from him practically burning his “raw” bacon in the microwave to get it “done” to the times he and his daughter would play pranks on each other.
“Terry was an inspiration to myself and others because of his impeccable work ethic,” she said. “He kept on pushing patients even at times when it was difficult personally.”
She said Terry was a loyal member of the transport team, and he loved what he did at work and those he got to spend time with.
“He was a light to all of us,” said Payne. “We want to offer our condolences to Terry’s family. We hope they know how much we adored him and appreciated all he did here to take care of his community.”
