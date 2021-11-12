Starting Monday, November 15, the Madisonville Public Works Department will begin loose leaf collection throughout town. The leaves will be collected the same day as the customer’s usual trash day pickup.
Customers are advised that bulk items and tree limb collection will be reduced to once a month during leaf season. There will be four complete passes of leaf pickup throughout the city, weather permitting.
Please do not bag the leaves during this time. Residents are asked to pile the leaves within 10 feet from the curb and to not obstruct any walkways. For questions or more information, please call the Public Works Department, 270-824-8117.
