The Centers for Disease Control recently released the first official confirmation that the long-haul phase, long COVID, following the acute phase of COVID-19, can still kill you.
A February 2023 addendum to the vital statistics report, initially published in April 2020, now authorizes long COVID to be listed as a cause of death on death certificates.
Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, a board-certified internist, said it is good the CDC officially recognizes the seriousness of the chronic phase of COVID-19. He is the leading expert in treating patients with chronic fatigue and chronic pain conditions.
“As with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, people with long COVID present a wide range of seemingly unrelated symptoms including exhaustion, dizziness, breathlessness, headaches, sleep problems, sluggish thinking, and many other problems,” he said. “Sadly, as with CFS, patients are too often dismissed by their physicians and underserved by a medical system that hasn’t yet found adequate solutions to the growing problem. This suggests a systemic public health emergency.”
The guidance said when completing the death certificate, certifiers should carefully review and consider the deceased’s medical history and records. If the deceased had COVID-19 previously and was diagnosed with long COVID, the certifier may consider the possibility that the death was due to long-term complications of COVID-19, even if the original infection occurred months or years before death.
According to the CDC website, long COVID is the term for people who have been infected by COVID-19 and who experience long-term effects from the infection, even after recovering from the initial virus.
In July 2021, long COVID was added as a recognized condition that could result in a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Those who have long COVID experience a combination of different symptoms including tiredness or fatigue, symptoms that get worse after physical or mental effort, fever, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fast-beating or pounding heart, difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, dizziness when standing up, change in smell or taste, depression or anxiety, diarrhea or stomach pain. Other symptoms could include joint or muscle pain, rash, and changes in menstrual cycles.
According to the CDC website, studies have shown that some groups of people may be affected more by post-COVID conditions like people who have experienced more severe COVID-19 illness, people who had underlying health conditions before COVID-19, people who did not get a COVID-19 vaccine, or people who experienced multisystem inflammatory syndrome during or after COVID-19.
The Government Accountability Office estimates that long COVID has potentially affected up to 23 million Americans, pushing an estimated one million out of work.
