A water main break on South Church Street in White Plains early Thursday caused water to be shutoff for much of the city. City crews had the water back on by late afternoon, but a boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice for most residents, according to officials. Impacted homes include those located on South Bob Bruce Drive, East and West Bailey Street, South Franklin Street, South and West Church Street, Southwest and Southeast Railroad Street, Peach Street, Mill Street, Old White Plains-Nortonville Road, Dillingham Schoolhouse Road, Illey Sisk Road, Red Hill Road and Grace Lane.
Water Woes
jgarrett@the-messenger.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested in ongoing drug trafficking investigation
- Ashby announces plans to retire as school superintendent
- Rutledge recognized for advancing health equity
- Jail will begin accepting state inmates soon, says Lewis
- Semi believed to be linked to Dawson man's death located
- Edna Mae Boze
- Angelia Kaye Curry Hillman
- One arrested in drug trafficking investigation
- Marshall Cole Holeman
- Madisonville man dies in house fire on McLaughlin Avenue
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.