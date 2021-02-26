A water main break on South Church Street in White Plains early Thursday caused water to be shutoff for much of the city. City crews had the water back on by late afternoon, but a boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice for most residents, according to officials. Impacted homes include those located on South Bob Bruce Drive, East and West Bailey Street, South Franklin Street, South and West Church Street, Southwest and Southeast Railroad Street, Peach Street, Mill Street, Old White Plains-Nortonville Road, Dillingham Schoolhouse Road, Illey Sisk Road, Red Hill Road and Grace Lane.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.