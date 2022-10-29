The Hopkins County Grand Jury passed down the following indictments this month:
Tanner Baldwin of Mortons Gap was indicted on charges of fourth degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Michael Barnett of Dawson Springs was indicted on a charge of first degree possession of meth.
Jacob Coe of Central City was indicted on charges of first degree possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper signal.
Jason Greenwell of Clarksville, TN was indicted on charges of not being in possession of an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed windshield and possession of meth.
Ravon Hamlett of Madisonville was indicted on charges of public intoxication, assault of a law enforcement officer, obstructing governmental operations with threat of violence or force, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.
Jerry Lamb of Madisonville was indicted on charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property valued over $500 but less than $1,000.
Timothy Wayne Morse of Dawson Springs was indicted on charges of disregarding a traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a control substance (unspecified) and possession of meth.
Timothy Wayne Morse of Dawson Springs was indicted on charges speeding at 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license and fleeing or evading police.
Dlonzo Petties of Springfield, TN was indicted on charges of speeding at 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and trafficking in marijuana.
Kimberly Sandak of Dawson Springs was indicted on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, assault of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and menacing.
Amanda Virge of Madisonville was indicted on charges of careless driving, being unable to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender.
Steven Buchanan of Madisonville was indicted on charges of promoting sexual performance by a minor under 16 years of age and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a child under the age of 12.
Christopher Devine was indicted on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug.
Lanna Hale of Dawson Springs was indicted on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Toyale Lockett of Detroit, MI was indicted on three charge of theft by deception and four charges of identify theft, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession of marijuana, having prescription medication not in the original container.
Dawanne Midgett of Melvindale, MI was indicted on three charge of theft by deception and four charges of identify theft, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession of marijuana, having prescription medication not in the original container.
Kevin Morris of Nebo was indicted on charges of speeding at 20 mph over the limit, careless driving, no seatbelt, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration plate, no registration receipt and not maintaining required insurance.
Glenn Riddle of Madisonville was indicted on 11 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18 and being a first degree persistent felony offender.
William Sullivan of Madisonville was indicted on charges of possession of meth, five counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Britany Warner of Madisonville was indicted on charges of rear license plate not illuminated, careless driving, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Bryan White of Madisonville was indicted on charges of trafficking in meth, importing fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl and being a persistent felony offender.
Charles Woodward of Madisonville was indicted on charges of burglary, unlawful taking of property valued over $10,000 but under $1 million, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000.
