Almost a week after beginning to investigate last Friday’s tornado, the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Memphis, Paducah and Louisville have issued their preliminary findings report, classifying the storm at a higher level than originally anticipated but drastically cutting the estimated length of the tornado’s path.
According to the NWS report released Thursday evening, last Friday’s tornado has officially been classified as an EF-4, with estimated winds in the 190 mph range. The report increase the maximum width of the funnel cloud from three-quarters of a mile to a mile or more.
Originally estimated to have remained on the ground in excess of 225 miles, NWS now says the storm track was around 165.7 miles. First touchdown was at 8:49 p.m. one mile southwest of Woodland Mills, TN. The tornado is believed to have remained on the ground until 11:47, approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Falls of Rough, KY.
