Poor Kentuckians will find it harder to erase their criminal convictions after the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled that expungement fees cannot be waived for those who can't afford them.
Hoping to make it easier for offenders to find jobs and restore their rights to vote and own guns, the legislature in 2016 allowed most convicted felons to seek expungements.
And earlier this year, lawmakers reduced the fees from $500 to $300.
But in a 3-0 ruling Oct. 11, the appeals court said those fees are mandatory, even for those entitled to public defenders because they can't afford a lawyer.
The court upheld Jefferson Circuit Judge Audra Eckerle's ruling last year denying a waiver for Frederick Jones, who was convicted of theft in 1998 and 20 years later asked to have his conviction expunged.
The Court of Appeals said that even though state law generally allows "a poor person to file or defend any action without paying costs," that is trumped by a more specific statute mandating fees for expungements.
Public Advocate Damon Preston condemned the opinion, saying "making expungement available only to those who can afford it is bad public policy."
Though most judges already were refusing to waive fees, some were, said Preston, who runs the state Department of Public Advocacy.
Louisville lawyer Cassie Chambers Armstrong, whose firm, Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird, is working with the Legal Aid Society, will ask the state Supreme Court to hear the case.
Armstrong said hundreds of thousands of people disenfranchised by felony convictions are affected.
"Restoring your right to vote should not depend on your ability to pay for it," she said.
Preston said the decision is "unfortunate" because often the poverty that stands in the way of paying the filing fee is "exacerbated by the negative effect the felony conviction has on the person's employment, housing and educational opportunities."
It's a Catch-22 for poor people with a criminal record: They need to expunge their crimes so employers will consider them for a job, but they can't afford an expungement because they can't find solid employment.
Data from the Administrative Office of the Courts shows that from July 2016 through September of this year, 2,076 felony expungements were granted statewide, including 579 in Jefferson County.
In the first three days in 2016 that convicted felons were eligible, 459 applied to get their records erased.
State law allows people to petition a court to get misdemeanors and the lowest level felonies expunged, with the exception of sex offenses, crimes against children or the elderly, human trafficking and public corruption.
If the judge grants the application, the original judgment is vacated and the charges dismissed. Records in the custody of any other agencies, including law enforcement records, are expunged as well, and job applicants are not required to disclose the erased charges or convictions.
Jones was jailed for several months, then served five years on probation.
Refusing to exempt him from expungement fees, which last year were $500, Eckerle noted that Jones had 20 years to come up with the money and offered no proof he had financial difficulties until recently.
She also said the legislature could have specified exemptions in the expungement law for poor people but didn't.
The Court of Appeals, in an opinion written by Judge Joy Kramer and joined by Judges Pamela Goodwine and Allison Jones, rejected the notion that imposing expungement fees violates constitutional rights, saying expungement is a privilege.
The court also noted that under the expungement law as amended this year, petitioners "shall" pay $50 when they apply and "shall" be charged an additional fee of $250 when their charge or conviction is vacated, although that can be paid in installments over 18 months.
But Brad Clark, a Lexington attorney who is the author of the Kentucky Expungement Guide, said the 2016 law was designed to "give people a second chance."
"If you are indigent, your fees should be waived," he said.
The attorney general's office took no position on the fee dispute, the court said in its opinion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.