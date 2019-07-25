A Hanson bridge that collapsed Friday will remain closed, but one-lane traffic on the nearly-completed replacement bridge was opened to motorists Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Traffic flow was restored on Kentucky 260 and Eastlawn Road around 4 p.m., said officials. The bridge was closed when the road surface settled by two feet on one end of the structure.
No vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the incident, which resulted in a detour until the road's reopening.
The older bridge had been open to one lane of traffic alternating in both directions using an automated signal for traffic control while half of the new bridge was being constructed.
With the road closure, the contractor and transportation cabinet engineers expedited efforts to reopen the roadway with one lane traffic traveling on the nearly completed section of the new bridge.
The New Otter Creek Bridge is being constructed at part of the Bridging Kentucky Program, an effort to replace or repair more than 1,000 critical bridges in six years, officials said.
The old bridge, a pre-cast box-beam timber pile structure, was opened to traffic in 1962. While there are hundreds of bridges in service using that style construction, many are now nearing the end of their useful life.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for the $1,255,407 construction project.
One-lane traffic will be maintained on the finished portion of the new bridge while construction continues on the other half. The target completion date for the new bridge is Nov. 1.
