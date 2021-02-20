The cold weather and snow piled in driveways may have slowed the flow of individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine in Madisonville Friday, but many still managed to brave the elements.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the weather definitely impacted turnout.
Although highways and main roads were mostly cleared of snow and ice by Friday morning, many local residents still had to fight the snow piled in their driveways.
One such couple was Ronald and Connie Clayton.
Connie said after about five days of being stuck inside, she was ready to get out even if it was cold, especially if it meant getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m ready to try to get back to some kind of normal life, and I think this is going to be the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Connie signed up for her appointment through the Health Department’s website a few days before, while her husband called to make his appointment.
Ronald said they live about 10 miles out of Madisonville near Providence, but didn’t have trouble because his vehicle has four-wheel drive.
“The roads are clear except my driveway,” he said.
From the Clayton’s persepctive, everyone should get the vaccine when it’s their turn.
“We just wish everybody would try to get the vaccine and try to get past this,” said Connie.
Another Hopkins County resident who was not letting the weather stop him was Luther Knight, who traveled from Hanson and said he didn’t have any problems with the snow either.
“Highway 41 is great between Hanson and here. I had no problem at all, but I have a four-wheel drive,” said Knight.
Knight said the weather would have to be pretty bad for him to miss the opportunity to get his vaccine.
“It is better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it,” he said.
Knight said the shot didn’t hurt and he felt fine, everything went better than he expected.
“No problems at all,” he said.
The Health Department has one more scheduled vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Ballard Convention Center. Beach said she hopes to have a large turnout next go around.
“What we are going to do is try to open up additional spots for those 70-plus next Friday,” she said.
Once the Health Department determines those 70-and-older have been saturated with the COVID-19 vaccine, they will move on to those who are 60-plus for future clinics. To schedule an appointment through the health department, call 270-821-5242 or visit https://www.hopkinscohelathdept.com/coronavirus-vaccination-information/.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the number of total active cases in the county to 368. There have been 127 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,287 people who have been listed as recovered.
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kroger on Island Ford Road in Madisonville would be a COVID-19 vaccine site. People can schedule an appointment online at Kroger.com/CovidVaccine.
Baptist Health Madisonville is a regional vaccination site and is taking appointments through a dedicated phone line or online. To make an appointment with the hospital, call 270-825-7330 or visit scheduleyourvaccine.com.
All locations are currently prioritizing those who are 70-plus for vaccinations. When the hospital, the health department and Kroger can move into the next tier, they will notify the public. The next tier is 1C, meaning essential workers, those who are over the age of 60 and anyone with high-risk conditions.
Beshear also announced new visitation protocols for some of the state’s long-term care facilities that will go into effect today.
Beshear said indoor visitation will resume for non-Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities that have been through the vaccination process. He also said group activities like communal dining and visitation among the vaccinated residents can resume.
This would include assisted living facilities, personal care homes, intermediate care facilities and independent living facilities.
In Hopkins County, this would apply to The Paragon of Madisonville and Oak Ridge Senior Living Community.
The new protocols include visitors checking with the facility ahead of time, up to two visitors can visit a resident at a time and visitors will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit or show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
For a complete list of the guidelines for long-term care facilities, visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website and look for long-term care COVID-19 resources.
