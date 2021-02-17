Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Roger Barnett, 57, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Brittany Watkins, 36, of Madisonville, was served a parole violation warrant on Sunday.
Bradley Lewis, 42, of Central City, was charged Saturday with contempt of court, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
Johnny Daugherty, 55, of Providence, was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Kara Combs, 37, of Central City, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Darrin Matthews, 21, of Princeton, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Robert Roberts, 51, of Peebles, Ohio, was charged Feb. 9, with public intoxication.
William Andrews III, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and no registration plates.
