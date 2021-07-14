While the Earlington City Council approved a compensation plan ordinance in a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, it was not without the discussion of increasing the base pay for full-time laborers.
Councilmember Ann Gipson voted against approving the ordinance along with Councilmember Brian Ruffin. Councilmember Robert Cottoner was absent from the meeting.
Gipson said before the vote — and during discussion — that she had reviewed minutes over the past four years, and in each circumtance the council approved a compensation plan that stayed at $8 per hour base pay for laborers.
“It stayed the same through every mayor and every time, we had the same discussion,” she said. “It is not about the raises, it is where the money starts. It has never been raised from $8. I don’t like that, and I think it should be more than $8 per hour.”
Mayor Phillip Hunt said the only people $8 per hour now are temporary employees, and that there are no full-time employees making $8 per hour. He said there are currently three full-time laborer employees. Hunt said he doesn’t remember starting any employee at $8 per hour.
Hunt said he has a parameter for city employee wages that is set by the council and also must stay within the budgeted amount each fiscal year.
“It is my discretion as long as I stay in the parameter,” he said. “A lot of these employees, all they can do is hold a weed eater, and I’m not going to start them at $12 per hour when we have someone that has been here for three years and is just now making $12 per hour. That’s not fair.”
Hunt said if the base scale is changed, then the pay scale would have to be adjusted.
Councilmember Wanda Wilson agreed that $8 per hour was a “meager amount.”
“You can barely make it,” she said. “In fact, you can’t really.”
Wilson said employees should be given a raise periodically.
“Sometimes you work for what is available, not that you shouldn’t be given a raise periodically as your skills increase … sure you should get a raise,” she said. “But if you start people out at $12 per hour and you have an employee already making that, that has been here for three years … can you merit him more money and stay within the budget?”
Hunt talked about the hiring process for employees.
“Anytime we look at somebody, I don’t remember staring anybody at $8,” he said. “We look at qualifications really close. That amount is the absolute base. I have the option to hire somebody at $8 or $10 an hour. We can look at this again, if we need to.”
City Attorney Natasha Little said the council could change the compensation plan again if they decided to, but no action was taken.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.