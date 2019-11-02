The city of Madisonville's Tourism Advisory Board has anted up to help "Dress Up the Glema."
On Friday the board presented a $65,000 donation to Madisonville Community College's campaign to assist in refurbishing the school's facility used for a multitude of events and shows. The latest donation brings the city's total investment to the Glema campaign to over $100,000 in the last year.
In August, MCC's President Dr. Cindy
See Glema/Page A2
Kelley made a presentation to the tourism board when she asked that the city consider bringing their total donation to $100,000, which would give the city naming rights to a brand-new orchestra shell.
"It was an easy decision, this is something that we were looking at for the funds of the restaurant tax to be used for, an infrastructure project that's going to continue to give long-term," said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. "As soon as the committee heard the presentation, it was an instant yes, they wanted to vote that night on it."
Because of procedure, the vote had to wait 30 days after the presentation before being officially approved.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is a bright spot for the Madisonville community, said City Councilman Adam Townsend, who is also the chairman of the tourism board.
"When this project was brought to the board, the entire board knew this was something that we wanted to support," he said. "We all believe the Glema Mahr Center is something not only for national acts, but also for our local schools. It brings in people from throughout this region to Madisonville."
The center has been a cultural hub for arts and entertainment in the area for many years, said Kelley.
"The Glema has been a beacon in the region for music, theater, arts and culture for many years. Literally, tens of thousands of patrons enter the doors you just came in and experience many times life-changing experiences with the arts," she said. "Our goal from the beginning of the "Dress Up the Glema" campaign has been to ensure long-term viability of a Glema for future generations."
MCC launched its "Dress Up the Glema" campaign at last year's inaugural gala. The campaign hopes to raise $500,000. The funds raised will provide necessary renovation and updates to the building - including new seating, aisle lighting, carpeting, making the Glema bariatric and mobility friendly, audio and video enhancements and more, said MCC's Director of Advancement Raegina Scott.
"The gift that Madisonville elected to give to the center will be used to revitalize and reenergize the interior, which is the heart and soul of the building," said Steve Cox, chairman of the Madisonville College Foundation. "We're right now at 80% of our goal and are striving to reach (100%) before Dec. 31."
Currently, the campaign has raised $402,000. With the school's "Roaring into the '20s" gala set for Friday, Nov. 9, Scott hopes it will bring in the remainder of the goal.
"We're excited; we're in the homestretch now," she said. "We hope to close our goal out by the end of this year. Hopefully, our gala will bring in a lot of the (remaining) proceeds."
After last year's gala, Scott said that several donors gave $10,000 toward the campaign. She hopes for the same result after this year's event. At this time, there are still several naming opportunities, including close to 800 seats that can be individually sponsored.
If the campaign hits its $500,000 goal, the Glema plans to move forward with renovations as soon as their summer musical wraps, said Glema Director Brad Downall.
"Implementation will begin that Monday after our summer musical. We will probably start our fall season mid-September, but do smaller on stage shows," he said. "We probably won't have a big fall show until maybe close to December."
The goal, Downall said, is to renovate the Glema between July 15 and Oct. 31.
The legacy of the Glema is something the college takes pride in, said MCC's Public Relations Coordinator Emily Ray.
"We take pride in leaving a legacy in the arts and arts education," she said. "For us to be able to keep doing that, we have to make the updates so that we keep being that beacon in our area."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.