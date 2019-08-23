Thursday's rain may have prompted some young people to swap their summer sandals for other footwear. But what if their families have nothing else to provide?
Hundreds of Hopkins County families are in that situation -- and that's where the Happy Feet campaign comes in.
This year's Happy Feet Sock Drive launched Thursday at Madisonville Fire Station 1, with dozens of first responders on hand. Donations of children's socks will be accepted through the end of October at all fire stations as well as the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
Committee Chair Cheri McNary said the Happy Feet idea began in Union County and spread to Madisonville in 2012.
"Hopkins County is one of the largest
See feet/Page A6
counties, as far as need," she said.
About 700 names have been submitted for donations this year, up from 675 last year. The goal is to provide two pair of socks per student.
"We found from talking to the school systems that it really puts these children on more of a level playing field," committee member Chip Tate added. "It helps their scholastic abilities because they feel good about going to school."
Tate said the campaign even prevents school violence because bullies might make footwear an issue.
Happy Feet specifically wants donations of black, low-cut or "no-show" socks. Organizers will begin sizing eligible children for free sport shoes in September, with the sock delivery expected during November.
Cash donations to the campaign are also welcome. One tasty way to do that is by purchasing tickets to the "Sweet Feet" dessert and wine-tasting night at the Mahr Park Arboretum on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Tickets cost $40 and may be purchased at the two Independence Bank branches.
"Forty dollars buys a new pair of shoes for the children," Tate said.
This year's campaign could bring the total number of donated pairs in this decade above 5,000, Tate said.
Large donations of socks can be picked up at your business or agency. Call McNary at 270-836-2930 or Tate at 270-871-1760 for more details.
