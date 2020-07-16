Hopkins County Sheriff’s Dpartment
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report Wednesday:
• Ronald L. Reed, 49, Beaver Dam, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kelly M. Martin, 36, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Kimberly E. Eden, 46, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with no brake lights, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David W. Smith, 61, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jordanne R. Schneider, 31, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Edward K. Brown, 20, Greenville, was charged with possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
• William D. Bivins, 35, Albany, was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance.
• Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, Bowling Green, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Elizabeth A. Embrey, 30, Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.