Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Cody Kelly, 29, of Hanson, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Bryan Blunck, 42, of Francisco, Indiana, was charged Friday with fugitive from another state, theft by unlawful taking, possession of marijuana,first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and theft of identity.
Bradley Morgan, 25, of Nebo, was charged Saturday with speeding, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to illuminate headlamps and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Curt Carpetnet, 51, of Sylvia, North Carolina, was charged Sunday with second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication from a controlled substance.
