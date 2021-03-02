Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Jeffery Jones, 36, of Leitchfield, was charged Saturday with disregarding stop sign, careless driving, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Hope Bryant, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Labryant Sims, 31, of Henderson, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Amber Jones, 35, of Charlotte, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Staton, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kristina McGrann, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Blake Caraway, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Tonay Leonard, 42, of Graham, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Charles Cowan, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Cornelius Baskin, 41, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Curtis May, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespass.
Jacqulyn Harrington, 49, of Providence, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession and failure to produce an insurance card.
Joshua Detalente, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
John Daugherty, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
James Griffin, 56, of Slaughters, was charged Feb. 23 with violation of conditions of release, fourth-degree assault and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Amy Royal, 43, of Slaughters, was charged Feb. 23 with fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Strader, 39, of Nebo, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Steven Gary, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Angela Harvey, 28, of White Plains, was served a warrant Friday for flagrant non-support.
Shawn Amar, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with receiving stolen property.
Amber Rose Brooks, 25, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with falsely reporting an incident.
Jarrett Backhurst, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to produce an insurance card.
Ricky Phelps, 38, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
