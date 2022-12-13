Christ the King Parish in Madisonville, will be holding a bourbon raffle in hopes to raise enough money to purchase an outdoor digital sign. The drawing will take place December 15, at noon, at Christ the King school.
“We saw on Facebook where other organizations were doing this type of event and we thought we could give it a try,” Christ the King School Principal, Lesley Mills said. “We are hoping to raise $10,000 to purchase a much needed outdoor digital sign.”
A parish member donated the bourbon bottles that will be raffled off. First prize is a 12 year Pappy Van Winkle bottle valued at $1,300, second prize is a Weller Full Proof bottle valued at $390, and third prize is a Weller Antique bottle valued at $160.
According to Mills, if you are looking to buy a raffle ticket, you can stop by the school to purchase as many as you would like, or feel free to call 270-821-8271. Tickets cost $100 each and there will be 300 tickets sold in total.
“As soon as the drawing is over, we will contact the winners to arrange pickup or delivery. There is no limit as to how many tickets someone can buy.”
The deadline to make your ticket purchase is no later than 11:30a.m. on December 15, 2022. For more information call Christ the King School or visit them on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.