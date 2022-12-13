BOURBON
Photo submitted

Christ the King Parish in Madisonville, will be holding a bourbon raffle in hopes to raise enough money to purchase an outdoor digital sign. The drawing will take place December 15, at noon, at Christ the King school.

“We saw on Facebook where other organizations were doing this type of event and we thought we could give it a try,” Christ the King School Principal, Lesley Mills said. “We are hoping to raise $10,000 to purchase a much needed outdoor digital sign.”

