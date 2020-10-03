When the COVID-19 pandemic started, every business and organization felt the hit trying to still operate in a pandemic environment. The Hopkins County court system was no exception.
Hopkins County Family Court Judge and Chief Circuit Judge Susan McClure said the judicial center was closed to the public during the early stages of the pandemic, which provided for an opportunity to revamp how day to day business would be conducted.
“In my court, we moved to online with remote court proceedings. We may have been down a few days,” she said.
Online included all the latest technology, including Skype hearings, Zoom and more.
The Hopkins County Jail was immediately locked down as well, said McClure.
“That is a very sensitive population of people, and we are proud of the fact that we have not had the incidents that we have had in other detention centers around the state. I think that is in large part, probably entirely, because we immediately shut that down,” she said. “That was not my call to do that, that was the jailer’s call.
“The jailer was very proactive working with attorneys and setting up different mechanisms so that we could do online hearings and set up Zoom calls. The jail set up various mechanisms of how documents could be exchanged in a confidential way between attorneys and their clients,” she said.
After that, the system began working remotely and started reintroducing people in the court for limited purposes.
McClure said a dropbox was installed at the front of the Hopkins County Justice Center and that the court found ways for someone seeking things like emergency orders and custody orders.
McClure added the district judges and the clerk’s offices worked together to make case hearings still happen safely.
“The supreme court required the clerk’s office to go to 50% staff and required our offices to work at a 50% capacity if we could not socially distance in the building,” McClure said. “The district judges and the clerk’s office worked together to come up with a way to to have some in-person appearances.”
These changes included limiting the amount of people allowed in the building at one time.
“Instead of doing just a 9 a.m. docket or 1 p.m., they do them in shifts where they do so many people at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m,” McClure said. “We also have in place protocols for those areas to be cleaned in between dockets, and we have established detailed protocols as to how people are called.”
The protocols for calling people included making sure they travel in an almost one way through the courtroom and out without interaction with other people in the court.
“We had restrictions to how many people could even be in the elevator, restroom, every aspect of the building was addressed,” McClure said. “Those protocols are largely still in place. We have expanded some of the things that we are doing, but we are still abiding by the protocols as far as distancing by reducing capacity. The two district judges are alternating weeks that they have court.”
McClure said district judges like Chris Oglesby are still working primarily remotely utilizing the technology such as Skype, Zoom and phone calls.
“His criminal dockets are very reduced; everyone is required to social distance and wear a mask. They are adhering to the same reduction of the amount of people in the courtroom,” said McClure. “Family court proceedings have been exclusively online, and depending on what types of hearings those are depends on the type of contacts.”
McClure went through her set up that she used this week.
“I used two telephones and each had the capacity of four conference lines, and I used a computer screen,” she said. “We had attorneys and some clients on the computer screen. We had others on the telephone, and we have modified some things with our recording equipment. We asked the IT people from Frankfort to modify some things so that the computer screen is actually fed into the court record and whatever is in the computer screen is what is played into the record, so it is seamless.”
Grand jury meetings have also resumed at the justice center with protocols in place for them as well.
“We are very fortunate that we have a building that we have a lot more options than many of the other people in this area do,” McClure said. “Our grand jury suite is quite large. We furniture and modified the areas that were available to allow for the jurors to be six feet apart and with masks on. They are also seated throughout the courtroom, not the jury box.”
McClure said in terms of the number of cases in Hopkins County that the judges oversee, they have continued to work and process them.
“We have not seen some of the backlash that maybe some of the other counties have had,” she said, adding that an increase in filings such as divorce and domestic violence are cases that take longer to work through remotely. “Either someone is frozen on screen or they lose connection or they don’t answer the phone. It causes those particular hearings to take longer.”
McClure also said judges have been forced to schedule some hearings and cases out to next March.
