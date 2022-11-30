Are you just getting started on your holiday shopping? Do you just need a few more items to check off your list? MadCity Engraving & Embroidery, is now offering many new items that make great gifts for your family, friends, coworkers and more.
“This year for Christmas we are actually offering embroidered pajamas,” Courtney Powell, Manager of MadCity Engraving & Embroidery said. “We can put names and a cute Christmas design on the shirts. We can get sizes 6 months to size 14.”
Some other items, which can be engraved or personalized, range from ornaments, tumblers, cutting boards, bourbon barrels, stockings, dog collars, pocket knives, and much more.
“We just started carrying leather collars for our furry family members that can be engraved. We also carry local products like honey from the Deahl Family Farm in Hanson. We have everything from gift sets to travel size gifts, perfect for standalone presents of stocking stuffers.”
MadCity Engraving & Embroidery is located at 751 E. Center Street in Madisonville. Holiday hours are Monday — Friday, 8a.m.-5p.m. and Saturdays 8a.m.-noon. To see more products and gift oTfferings be sure to visit them on Facebook or Etsy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.