It may not be on the level of basketball’s March Madness. But a group in Hopkins County is planning three days of activities, beginning on the last Monday of March.
The purpose — make sure every resident takes part in Census 2020.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton issued a proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting declaring Wednesday, April 1, “Hopkins County Census Day.” It actually will be Census Day nationwide, but Cotton is thinking locally for a reason.
“It is a big deal for the community,” Cotton says.
And big tax money could be at stake, based on the population.
“I believe it’s $1,000 per person,” Cotton said. He bases that on Census Bureau presentations he heard last year about federal funds. “It’s a significant amount of money.”
“We want to give people a chance to respond,” Hopkins County GIS Coordinator Kim Ezell said Wednesday. She leads a “Complete Count Committee” that’s preparing for Census Day.
Cotton’s proclamation says “events and activities” will be held throughout the county from March 30-April 1. Ezell said the exact schedule isn’t set yet.
“We’ve been looking at doing scavenger hunts and other things,” Ezell said. But the group wants nothing to get in the way of people actually completing the census form.
The committee includes city clerks from towns throughout Hopkins County. Ezell said each city could do different events to mark Census Day. In Madisonville, Census banners are already posted downtown.
The committee’s next planning meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14. In the meantime, it’s updating a “Hopkins County 2020 Census” Facebook page.
The U.S. Census Bureau website says as of 2018, Madisonville had 18,833 residents. The total in Hopkins County was 45,068. Both numbers are down 3.9% from the last complete census in 2010.
Cotton noted an accurate census report could mean not only more federal funds, but the placement of new businesses in Hopkins County.
“They’re looking for our population numbers,” Cotton said. “Every person counts.”
The Census Bureau is still searching for paid workers to help with the count. Learn details online at 2020 Census.gov.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.