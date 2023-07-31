Hopkins County Board of Education met last night in a special called work session to discuss construction progress at Hanson Elementary and potential changes to the first day of classes for local students. Board members said that moving to the previously approved variable calendar was their only option. That will push the start of school to Aug. 30.

Hopkins County Schools were originally scheduled to start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9, but that date was pushed back to Aug. 15 due to ongoing construction delays at HES.

