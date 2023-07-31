Hopkins County Board of Education met last night in a special called work session to discuss construction progress at Hanson Elementary and potential changes to the first day of classes for local students. Board members said that moving to the previously approved variable calendar was their only option. That will push the start of school to Aug. 30.
Hopkins County Schools were originally scheduled to start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 9, but that date was pushed back to Aug. 15 due to ongoing construction delays at HES.
When the board made that change, board chairman Shannon Embry said that A&K Construction committed to three new deadlines, which included a completion of the majority of work by July 21, a completion of all internal work except the gym by July 27 and completion of the parking lot of driveway by Aug. 7. Two of those three deadlines have since been missed. The third is less than a week away and seems unlikely.
Prior to last night’s meeting, board members toured the HES building in order to have the most up-to-date information about progress before attending the work session.
Assistant superintendent Marty Cline reported to the board that the company supplying the school’s new furniture was on hand all day Monday, but they still have three to four days of work left to complete.
He stated that they vendor was scheduled to complete all of the work earlier this summer in one large window. That date was missed, however, when construction was not completed by the deadline. With other customers, the vendor can now only work when they have openings on their schedule.
But furniture is the least of their worries. With training for staff scheduled to begin at HES this week, and open houses slated for next week, board members are concerned that it would not be safe to move forward.
“Students and staff have waited a long time for this school,” said Faulk. “At this time I don’t think its quite ready. I’m actually concerned about the next few weeks. I hope I am wrong, but we’re reaching a point where we have to move forward.”
“If we do go to the alternate schedule, my concern is will (the building) be ready by then?” asked board member John Osborne.
The board’s engineering firm stated that pushing the start of school back two more weeks made it more likely that the building would be ready, but was not willing to commit to saying that they had faith A&K would be ready by then due to how things have gone so far.
“Although we haven’t had a good track record, we haven’t been able to do anything but trust our contractor’s deadlines,” said superintendent Amy Smith. “That’s because that was what was best for our students at the time.”
The time for trusting A&K, however, has ended.
Board members demanded that the contractor begin providing the district with daily updates immediately.
“Something from the top down seems to be missing,” said board member Kerri Scisney. “I don’t like to be micromanaged, but they need to be micromanaged.
The variable calendar, which has school starting on Aug. 30, was previously approved by the board in the event HES was not ready by the scheduled start of school. Board members agreed that at this point there was no choice but to move to that schedule, and since that calendar was already approved, a vote was not needed to switch.
“I feel like this decision has been made for us,” said Osborne. “This is not a decision the board is making. Its been made for us.”
The next regular meeting of the board is Monday night at 5:30 p.m. Embry stated that a representative of A&K will be at that Aug. 7 board meeting and he will talk to the board.
As for questions about why the district didn’t allow the rest of the district to return to school and start HES virtually, Smith stated that that was not legal. Allowing individual schools within a district was an option approved by the KDE during COVID-19, but that exception has since been removed by the state.
