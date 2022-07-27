Madisonville Community College has announced the dates for the fall 2022 semester late registration and the extended hours for students who may need flexible classes.
Dean of Enrollment Management Aimee Wilkerson said there is still time to get a great class schedule for fall.
“We have plenty of online and in-person course options available, and advisors are ready to help any interested student get started,” she said.
New and returning students will be able to register for courses until Saturday, Aug. 13. Registration hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students can begin the process at the college’s Enrollment Center on the North Campus or the Muhlenberg Campus in Central City.
There is a special registration from 8 a.m. until noon on Aug. 13 at the North Campus. This is a special weekend registration date for all interested students who are working or who may have obligations during the week.
To help students who may be working during the week, the college will also offer extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The Enrollment Center, Financial Aid, Student Records, and the college’s bookstore will all be open and ready to assist students.
Applicants can be admitted to the college on the spot and meet with an academic advisor to schedule classes. No appointment is necessary.
Staff will be available to assist students with the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship application as well. This scholarship provides free tuition for select associate degrees and short-term certificate programs in high-demand fields for students without a college degree.
The Work Ready Scholarship is applied after all other federal and state aid is posted. MCC has over 70 programs eligible for the scholarship.
To learn more, call the MCC Enrollment Center at 270-824-8657 or visit the MCC website at www.madisonville.kctcs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.