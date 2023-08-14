A motion to reduce the number of magistrates in Hopkins County from seven to five failed during the Aug. 1 meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. Magistrates will once again address the topic during a regular scheduled meeting that begins this morning at 10 a.m. in the chambers.
Every ten years when the latest U.S. Census numbers are released, state law requires each county in Kentucky to examine the up-to-date numbers and determine exactly how its magisterial districts should be laid out.
Law does not dictate the number of magistrates, just that each county should have between three and eight, and that each magisterial district should contain roughly the same amount of residents (within 10%).
If passed, the motion would not only have reduced the number of magistrates on the Fiscal Court, it also would have aligned the magisterial districts with the Hopkins county School Board districts and saved the county an estimated $60,000 per year.
The motion failed 3-4, with Charlie Beshears, Billy Parrish, Vicki Thomison and Ricky Whitaker all oppose reducing their number. Hannah Myers, Ronnie Noel and Billy Cardwell were all in favor of cutting back. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield also chose to exercise his right to vote, casting a vote in favor of the motion, brining it to a 4-4 tie.
Following the vote, Whitfield asked the court for more time to allow the County Clerk's office to work on new maps.
KRS requires the Fiscal Court to appoint a reapportionment committee to work on maps and make a recommendation to the magistrates on how to proceed. That was done in July, with magistrates reaching a 4-3 majority consensus to remain at seven, although under KRS, that consensus does not constitute a formal vote. That vote cannot be cast until after the committee issues its recommendation.
While the reapportionment committee ignored the court's consensus in recommending cutting the number of magistrates to five, the court can also elect to ignore the committee's recommendation.
The court has, according to Whitfield, 60 days from the date of the official vote to approve new maps, which will not go into effect until the end of magistrate's current term in office.
Magistrates are expected to address the topic again during today's meeting.
