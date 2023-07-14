Accused murder Dennis Stone Jr. appeared for a pretrial conference in Hopkins County Circuit Court on Tuesday, and for the fourth time the court has set a date for a jury trial. He is now scheduled to face those charges on April 10, 2024.

Stone, 35 of Madisonville, is accused of killing Nichole Merrell, 30 of Madisonville, and shooting the toddler she was carrying on Aug. 14, 2020. On that date eyewitnesses say a gunman entered the Earlington Ideal Market and opened fire. Merrill and the child were the only ones injured in the shooting. The child recovered, but Merrill succumb to her injuries.

