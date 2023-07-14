Accused murder Dennis Stone Jr. appeared for a pretrial conference in Hopkins County Circuit Court on Tuesday, and for the fourth time the court has set a date for a jury trial. He is now scheduled to face those charges on April 10, 2024.
Stone, 35 of Madisonville, is accused of killing Nichole Merrell, 30 of Madisonville, and shooting the toddler she was carrying on Aug. 14, 2020. On that date eyewitnesses say a gunman entered the Earlington Ideal Market and opened fire. Merrill and the child were the only ones injured in the shooting. The child recovered, but Merrill succumb to her injuries.
The suspect turned himself in to Metropolitan Nashville Police a day later and was extradited back to Hopkins County, where he was officially charged with murder, assault and 12 counts of wanton endangerment.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has stated that Stone and Merrell had previously been involved in a relationship and there had been an ongoing custody dispute at the time of the shooting.
Stone was originally scheduled for a jury trial in Feb. 2022, but that date was initially pushed back 11 months to Jan. 2023. During jury selection, a mistrial was declared due to an unknown “procedural error” and the trial was scheduled to begin anew in April 2023. A pretrial conference in April was canceled and rescheduled for this Tuesday, where the court decided to begin the trial on April 10,2024, four months and four days short of the fourth anniversary of the shooting.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has filed to pursue up to capital punishment in the case.
Stone has been held at the Hopkins County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond since his arrest.
