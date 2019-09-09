Beatles-related tourism has created 20,000 jobs in Liverpool, England, Dori Howard, a Daviess County native who is a lecturer at Liverpool Hope University, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday.
Liverpool has a population of 550,000, she said.
Howard said the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum can have a smaller but still significant impact on Owensboro.
Her topic was "Effective Popular Music Tourism."
Howard said that doesn't mean just "pop" music, but all types of music -- including bluegrass -- that have a significant following.
It's basically cultural tourism, she said.
To be effective, Howard said, that type of tourism needs preservation, a regional identity with the music and to be able to generate income.
Some people believe that money stifles the creative process, she said.
But, Howard said, "Everything is involved in a monetary system. Tourism is a business."
Preservation is vital, she said, but it means more than putting artifacts in a museum.
The key, Howard said, is to include both an experience and education.
The Hall of Fame, she said, does that with multiple performance spaces, jam sessions and workshops.
Howard said she likes the idea floated in July by a Nashville entrepreneur to create a banjo-shaped Ferris wheel downtown.
"That's such a great idea," she said.
Local tourism officials say they have heard nothing from Barry Lee, the Nashville man who proposed the giant Ferris wheel, in recent weeks.
He did not return a Messenger-Inquirer call asking for comment on the status of the proposal.
The Hall of Fame's Saturday music lessons, bluegrass in the schools and video oral history project are effective in furthering Owensboro's claim to bluegrass tourism, Howard said.
She said she's looking forward to seeing how Owensboro and music tourism evolve in coming years.
Howard, a 2006 graduate of Brescia University, is one of fewer than 75 people in the world to hold as a masters of arts in the Beatles, popular music and society.
She also has a doctorate in popular music studies for her work on popular music genre analysis and sunshine pop.
"Sunshine pop" refers to an easy listening pop-folk sound that came out of southern California in the 1960s, inspired by such groups as the Mamas & the Papas, the 5th Dimension and the Beach Boys.
