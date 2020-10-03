Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Johnnie Dukes, 33, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, first degree; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol.
Tabitha Gant, 46, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operating license.
Stephen Moore, 45, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (Methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.
Erica Hollowell, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with assault, 4th degree, no visible injury.
Chasta Fuller, 42, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (Methamphetamine), two counts of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Paul Taylor, 55, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (Methamphetamine).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.