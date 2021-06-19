EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third part of a three-part series regarding the local Crime Stoppers’ efforts and the organization’s relationship with local law enforcement.
The Not In My School program was introduced into the Hopkins County School System in 1998 in response to what the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers saw as a wave of violence in schools throughout the nation at that time.
Along with the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Board of Education, the program set out on a mission to change the institutions into safer places to learn.
Incoming Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith said the program encourages students to be aware of things that go on around them, and to speak up if something seems out of place.
“Not In My School is a way for our students to be educated on if they hear something or see something they say something,” she said. “It is just ... teaching our youth at an early age that our community involvement in reporting things we know are not right is the right thing to do.”
Smith said the program also emphasizes the importance of letting only law enforcement investigate tips and crimes.
“It is not our responsibility to investigate once it is turned over, it is the law enforcement’s job to investigate,” said Smith. “It does help to share information, and it does promote us to be citizens who look out for each other.”
Like with the Crime Stoppers tip line, which is anonymous, the Not In My School Program also offers anonymity to students who wish to provide information concerning violence, crimes and even bullying and mental health concerns of other students.
Adam Harris, the principal at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, said there have been many routes established to remain anonymous when submitting information at the school, including a drop box by the office and a way to submit online tips as well.
“I think they do pretty good,” said Harris. “Our kids have a good culture, so the ones that are doing the right thing want that culture to continue.”
Harris said he has seen an increase in students show concern about other students’ mental health adding that there’s been an increase of dealing with depression and other mental health issues over the years.
He said that the program encourages students to speak out even when they feel discouraged from doing so.
The program also deals with reports of bullying in the schools, and some school system leaders said that social media has caused a new wave of bullying to happen online as well.
“We know with social media that sometimes it is not always easy being a student and growing up, so we have to educate them on how we handle these things,” said Smith. “It is OK to have feelings about a situation but how we react to it is what we work on.”
Michael Zimmer, the assistant principal at Hopkins Central High School, said the school system offers several avenues that a student can communicate with in person as well whether it is guidance counselors, the school’s SRO or teachers and administration.
“We encourage the reporting of bullying, so we can do an investigation and look for footage or anything like that and talk to students about what they have witnessed or heard,” he said.
Zimmer said the digital life of students has also changed how bullying occurs.
“I think in the current social climate with social media and cellphone accessibility, we are seeing an increase in bullying incidents,” he said, adding that these situations are still addressed by communicating with all students involved in these situations.
Tim Thomas, the president of the Crime Stoppers Board said the program encourages students to be the eyes and ears of their particular SROs in their school.
“We constantly remind our students that if something looks wrong or a conversation they might hear doesn’t sound right, then there could be a problem,” said Thomas. “We must protect our students from bullying, which if not detected can lead to serious consequences. I would like to think it is not only a crime fighting tool in our schools, but in our various communities that the students live in.”
For more information about Not In My Schools in Hopkins County, visit www.hopkinscountycrimestoppers.com/index.php/not-in-my-school.
