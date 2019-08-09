Nine months after Providence voters went to the polls and elected to make alcohol sales legal in the city of Providence, the debate continued this week in the packed council chambers on Willow Street.
Most of the same individuals who represented the "yes" and "no" sides of the debate in November were on hand to have their say over issues that included advertising restriction for alcohol retailers and the potential sale of alcohol at the city-owned Providence Municipal Golf and Recreation Center.
A big win for the "yes" side came when the council voted 4-2 in favor of throwing out the city's current ordinance restricting alcohol retailer's advertising. Under
the current law, retailers are limited on the amount and placement of signage. Retailers are only allowed one lighted sign and were not allowed to advertise their business and products outside the store. The city's law also prevents them from advertising offsite, such as sponsoring tournaments at the golf course.
Mayor Doug Hammers limited the two sides to five minutes each. The "yes" side gave the floor to Adam Coffman, one of the key players in the effort to get alcohol sales legalized in 2018.
"As a startup business owner, we have a small fortune tied up in our business," said Coffman, who plans to open Rack House Wine and Spirits on Westerfield Drive. "You have to mortgage your own personal property. I guess some people think liquor stores make a lot of money, but they aren't gold mines. The profit margins are razor thin. We need to be able to get our name out to the customers."
City Attorney Ben Leonard told the council the city's current ordinance was based on a sample ordinance provided by the state, but it was more restrictive than what was required by state law.
Coffman said that the city ordinance currently states that no signage from inside the building is allowed to be seen from outside the building, while state law says that the business must be set up in a way that allows the interior of the store to be seen from outside.
"I don't mean this threateningly, but I'm not going to stick around and fight this forever," said Coffman. "I don't think anyone else will either."
Regina Elder, who owns the recently opened Providence Spirit Shop with her husband, Alan Elder, told the council that they felt the current language too restrictive.
"We feel like we are restricted in what we can do on our own property," she said. "It is discriminatory."
Councilman Keith Ferrell voiced his support for the group, but later voted against the change.
"From someone who was in advertising for 30 years, I have some concerns on the signage position," he said. "I want to make sure that we aren't singling out liquor stores and other businesses in town. I don't see where a liquor store having a sign out front is any different that RC putting up a sign in front of Sureway. I think this needs to be fair and uniformed."
As to making a change at this week's city council meeting, Ferrell and Councilman Chip Palmer both said they didn't want to make a decision at that time. Both said they wanted more time to look at the state law and familiarize themselves with it.
"They have the law," said Councilwoman Myra Bell. "You'd just be adopting state law in place of the city ordinance. Their advertising is regulated by the state. They can't advertise it to nonadults. Who wants to own a business if they can't advertise?"
Councilman Mark Turner made a motion to do away with the city's current language and adopt the state regulations. Bell seconded the motion.
Palmer and Farrell both urged the council to table the vote until the next meeting. Hammers asked Bell and Turner if they would consider rescinding their motion. Turner, who said he will not be in attendance at the next meeting, said he wanted to move forward with the vote on Monday.
"Stand tall and make a decision tonight," urged Alan Elder.
When the motion was called to question, council members voted 4-2 in favor of the change. Turner, Bell, Scott Frederick and Shannon Cole Layton supported the measure, with Palmer and Ferrell voting against it.
Before the change can go into effect, the council will have to advertise the new ordinance in the newspaper and have two readings in a city council meeting.
Also up for debate on Monday night was possible alcohol sales at the city's golf course.
Providence native Randy Laneve, owner of Big R's BBQ trailer, told the council that he had discussed leasing the kitchen and community room at the golf course with Hammers.
"Opening a restaurant in Providence has always been a dream of mine, but it's never been a viable option," said Laneve. "The golf course is the perfect location. You have easy access off of 41-A. It's right out there where everything else is. You have people in there all summer playing golf. It's just a great location for a restaurant."
Laneve said he didn't understand why the council chose to restrict itself from having alcohol sales on city property the way they do in other communities around the area.
"You could open a restaurant at some other location and have alcohol," said Palmer. "Your ability to open a restaurant is not in question."
Laneve said not having alcohol sales would be a deal breaker.
"I think having a restaurant at the golf course would be a great thing," said resident Derek David. "The golf course is being floated by the city. It's not self-sustaining. It's being propped up by the city. That's been a big sore spot for the residents of Providence for years. Here is an opportunity to have something that will help make the golf course more self-sustaining and possibly bring outside business to Providence."
Gene Cole, a local minister, spoke against the measure. He cautioned the council about having alcohol sales at the facility while too many parents used the pool as a babysitter.
He was informed that unaccompanied children are not allowed at the pool, and alcohol would not by law be allowed outside of the restaurant area.
Cole then moved on to cautioning the city that if someone had too much to drink at the restaurant and then had an accident, the city would be held liable for damages and injury.
Coffman countered that to his knowledge, any time a business leased a location from someone else, that lease usually included a legal release from any damages or other problems caused by the tenant or their business. He added that there was also insurance the city could take out that would cover any incidental damages.
Cole then suggested that the city should allow the residents to vote on whether or not they want to allow alcohol sales on city property.
The city took no action on this issue and did not discuss it further.
