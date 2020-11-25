The Hopkins County Health Department reported another fatality connected to the coronavirus Tuesday. The middle aged adult’s death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 49 locally.
There were 27 new cases reported on Tuesday, which saw the active COVID-19 cases climb to 561.
As COVID-19 spreads throughout the county, more and more people are without work or in need of help. Multiple times through the pandemic, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court has partnered with the USDA Farm to Families program to supply boxes of produce, meat and dairy to local families.
On Tuesday, food was given away at multiple locations around Hopkins County just in time for Thanksgiving.
“We knew that would help the citizens,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive, Jack Whitfield Jr. “We wish nobody needed that food, but we know they do so we were glad to be able to get it to them.”
Whitfield said in the last three weeks over 10,000 boxes of food has been provided to residents. On Tuesday alone, about 4,000 boxes of food was handed out, according to Whitfield.
“The Farm to Families program has helped so many,” he said. “It has been a great program for the people in the county.”
While local officials were working to get food to families in need, Gov. Andy Beshear continued to warn against large Thanksgiving Day gatherings.
Beshear warned Kentuckians of a possible COVID-19 surge Tuesday during his daily news conference if precautions aren’t taken during the holidays.
“The number of people we lose is compounded when community spread is as high as it is and when it overwhelms the health care capacity of a state or region. This is happening in real time across the country,” said Beshear. “It’s starting to happen here in Kentucky. If we do not stop the exponential growth of cases, we will exceed our health care capacity. We will experience more loss and more death than we have to.”
Beshear asked Kentuckians to avoid travel and only have dinner with people who live in their household, or at a maximum, people from two households (no more than eight people total).
