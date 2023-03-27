Three years after the start of COVID-19, a series of public health emergency orders impacting Medicaid are coming to an end, meaning that the more than 260,000 Kentuckians who rely on Medicaid for their healthcare needs will soon need to begin the process of renewing their coverage. That’s something they haven’t had to do since 2019.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the federal government responded by issuing a number of emergency orders that, among other things, froze the Medicaid renewal process, meaning that covered individuals could continue with their healthcare coverage regardless of changes to status and eligibility.
Recent federal legislation ended continuous enrollment. Current enrollments are set to expire as soon as June 1.
Medicaid users can begin the process when renewals open on April 1.
According to the most recent U.S. Census, as of 2020, approximately 6,021 Hopkins County residents were enrolled in Medicaid.
Here’s a checklist for all Medicaid beneficiaries to get ready for Medicaid renewal:
1) Make sure Kentucky’s Department for Medicaid Services has your current contact information by visiting kynect.ky.gov or call kynect at 855-4KYNECT (855-459-6328).
2) Watch closely for letters and information from Kentucky Medicaid and respond to them quickly.
4) Even if you still qualify for coverage, you may receive renewal instructions from Kentucky Medicaid. Make sure to follow instructions carefully.
5) If you don’t qualify, start making plans now to find affordable health plans through your employer or the Marketplace. Don’t let your coverage lapse.
