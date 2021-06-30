A crowd of people braved the rainy weather on Tuesday to witness the dedication of Unity Park near Browning Springs Middle School.
Hopkins County School board member J.W. Durst said he hopes the park will become a hub for positivity and community.
“Our vision is that this is truly unity,” he said. “That we can come together regardless of our race, color, creed, background, that we can come together as a community and fellowship.”
Revitalization of the park started last fall when Durst was walking the track and noticed how dilapidated it had become.
“There were people who were still using it, but it had really become overgrown,” said Durst.
Alcohol and drug paraphernalia was laying around in the back corner of the track, and across from that, students from the nearby neighborhood would go through the park to get to school, he said.
Durst said he took his idea to turn the track into a community park to Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby and the rest of the school board.
“There is such an opportunity for us to come together as a community and make a difference,” he said. “To make a negative thing into an incredibly positive thing.”
Once the board approved, work began on cleaning up the track and surrounding area. Community members came together in March to start the clean-up process before the heavy equipment came in.
Ashby said everyone coming together to work on the park exemplifies the belief that it is Unity Park.
“It is great to go to Guatemala and Haiti and Honduras, those are wonderful things, but our mission field is right here in our backyard,” she said.
Durst said the track was repaved, an outdoor classroom was installed and a pavilion for people to have a picnic or have meetings was added. Lighting and benches were placed around the track to make it safer for people to use.
Now people can use the park to cut through as a safe place between the town and the neighborhood, and students from the neighborhood can get to school safer.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the park is a great example of community members coming together to make the community better.
“What affects the schools and the kids affects the county and the cities too,” said Whitfield.
They added that the park is a great way to make exercise easier for people and offer more options to exercise.
The park will be open until 10 p.m., so it can be used at night and fencing will be added to the park at a later date.
