Renovations to Event Barn B at Mahr Park Arboretum are continuing, and Director Ashton Robinson said she is already receiving inquiries about renting the facility.
“We are very excited about the Event Barn B remodel, which started last week,” Robinson said. “The community will be delighted to have other outdoor gathering places and restrooms at a mid-point within Mahr Park Arboretum.”
The Madisonville City Council approved bids for the renovations on Aug. 11 in the amount of $169,876, coming in under the target budget of $170,000 for the project.
Some of the renovations slated included to build a door on the interior of the barn on the west side along with a building on the exterior on the east side that would be an open hallway leading toward the restroom areas.
“The left side of the barn will feature an open area that offers a stunning view,” said Robinson. “We are on schedule with the project, and it will be completed within 60 days from the initial start date and will be very close to the park’s fifth anniversary.”
Robinson added that concrete on the inside and the porch area will be poured next week and plumbing work will also begin.
A goal for the Event Barn B was to have it completed by Sept. 17 when the city will host a Harvest Festival at the arboretum.
“We did push to have this completed before the Sept. 17 event, however it will not be 100% complete but there will be enough movement on the project,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
