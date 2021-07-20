Murder suspect Jeremy Wicks, 36, of Madisonville, will appear in court at 2 p.m. today regarding a “motion to suppress” that was filed by his attorney, Michael Bufkin.
At a hearing on April 21, Bufkin claimed the motion to suppress evidence comes from Wicks allegedly not given counsel when he asked for one during police questioning.
The hearing will be before Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby.
Bufkin had previously requested that Wicks be transferred from the Hopkins County Jail to Christian County, saying Wicks was being held on suicide watch since Aug. 5, 2020.
The motion also claimed that Wicks was denied any recreation and is isolated from all other inmates and says Wicks was diagnosed with acid reflux, and has allegedly been prescribed omeprazole, or Prilosec, for his condition.
According to the motion, Wicks’ medication was allegedly confiscated from him, and was given back to him before being taken away again.
Oglesby denied the request in March siding with the jail and Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis, who said that Wicks was placed on suicide watch but was later released from the watch, and remained isolated from the other inmates based on actions and statements he made to staff and other inmates.
Lewis also said Wicks doesn’t have a prescription of any kind, saying that over the counter medications can be purchased through the commissary.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office said they had not received an appeal to this denial but said that one could be presented to the court.
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
Wicks remains at the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million bond.
