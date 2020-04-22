Three finalists have been announced for Hopkins County Circuit Judge. But at least one of the three really doesn’t want the job.
Hardesty revealed he never applied for the position which Judge James Brantley gave up to retirement at the end of 2019. Yet he’s on the list of finalists, along with Chris Oglesby and former Hopkins County Judge-Executive Richard Frymire.
“I didn’t fill out an affidavit,” Hardesty added, which is also required for the job.
So how did he get on the Judicial Nominating Commission’s list, which was announced late Monday? Hardesty indicated it was a plea deal of sorts with other members of the bar.
“As a favor to you, I will allow you to put my name in,” Hardesty said.
Oglesby expressed his interest in the seat to The Messenger last November.
At that time, several likely contenders said they didn’t want the job. They included District Judge David Massamore, Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood and Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter. Hardesty thinks there’s a political reason behind that.
“Whoever wants to get it right now would have to run for election this fall,” Hardesty said. “If you won, great. But if you lose, you’re not gaining anything.”
State records show Oglesby filed for the nonpartisan November election in late March. So far, no one else has. The deadline to file in Frankfort is Tuesday, June 2.
Oglesby, who lives in White Plains, has practiced law in Hopkins County for more than 20 years. He’s also been a assistant county prosecutor. He ran for District Judge in 2010 but lost to Bill Whitledge.
Frymire could become one of the oldest judges in county history. His online background shows he began legal practice in 1960. Frymire is also a retired Air Force major general and former Kentucky Senate Majority Leader, and served as Judge-Executive from 1999-2002.
Frymire works in the same downtown Madisonville law office as commission member Keith Cartwright. Cartwright said Tuesday that he cannot comment on the commission’s proceedings. Messages left with Frymire and Oglesby Tuesday were not returned.
Hardesty has a 35-year career as an attorney in Madisonville. He’s run for Hopkins County District Judge twice, losing to Logan Calvert in 2002 and David Massamore in 2014.
“I decided I’d run my last race,” Hardesty said.
Gov. Andy Beshear has 60 days to choose a successor to Brantley. What if, by chance, he chooses Hardesty?
“I can always turn it down,” he said.
