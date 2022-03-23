An investigation into the theft of a lawn mower landed two people in jail on Monday for drug charges and other offenses.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue at around 10:52 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a stolen lawn mower. After speaking with the owner of the lawn mower, officers say they went next door to speak to a man living in an outbuilding on the adjacent property.
Officers say that the man, Richard D. Vannoy, showed signs of being under the influence, including dilated pupils. After completing the interview, officers returned to speak with the owner of the lawn mower, who informed them that there was also a female living next door, and that she had fled the scene upon learning that officers were on the way. She was identified as Rebecca Holmes, a suspect with two active arrest warrants.
MPD says that an officer then left the scene and went to the nearby Sunocco gas station on Noel Avenue, where they located Holmes. She was walked outside and placed under arrest for the active warrants. After being read her rights, police say that she then informed them that she had drugs in her purse.
Officers report that they searched the suspects purse, where they located a black box with both Holmes and Vannoy’s names on it. Inside the box they say they located baggies of meth, three glass meth pipes with residue and items used to clean meth pipes.
According to the report, Holmes then told officers that there was a scale inside the residence she shared with Vannoy and that the two of them used meth together.
Upon returning to speak with Vannoy, an neighbor informed officers that he had jumped a fence at the back of the property, but was quickly located and returned to the scene by officers. Officers say he then consented to a search of the residence. Officers say that inside the home they located the mentioned scales, and more baggies of meth.
The owner of the property told police that he had been allowing Holmes and Vannoy to stay there four around seven months because they were homeless.
Vannoy was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify Department of Transportation of a change of address.
Holmes was charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
