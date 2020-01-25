Janet Berry, CPA, has been named chairperson of the Baptist Health Madisonville administrative board of directors. Berry will serve a two-year term, which began the first of the year, providing leadership to the hospital’s efforts in caring for our region.
“We are honored to have Janet serving as chairperson of our board of directors,” said Robert Ramey, Baptist Health Madisonville president. “Her leadership abilities and prior experience with our organization will be an asset as we continue to work together to provide health care to our community.”
Berry is a certified public accountant at Berry, Kington and Utley, PSC in Madisonville. She is also involved with local civic and volunteer organizations, including her past service on various committees with Madisonville Community College and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“The employees and administration at Baptist Health Madisonville are committed to providing safe, quality care in a faith-based environment,” Berry said. “My experience on the Baptist Health Madisonville board of directors has been important for me in looking at the ever-changing needs of a large multispecialty hospital located in our rural community.
“What we have here in our hometown is unique, and we are very lucky to have the caliber of medical services that we do in our town. It has made me realize the importance of local healthcare to my community and my own family. I look forward to my new role as chairperson and the impact that we can make,” added Berry.
Berry takes the board chair position over from Dr. Linda Thomas, who has been named a member of the Baptist Health System board of directors in Louisville, where she will join Allen Rudd in representing Madisonville.
“I have enjoyed my time as board chair with Baptist Health Madisonville,” Thomas said. “Our local hospital is one of our greatest assets and I am proud of the work we have achieved so far to ensure that our community has the health care facility that we need to care for our families.
“I am confident in Janet’s leadership as we continue to adapt to the changing environment that is health care in rural America,” added Thomas. “As a nurse and retired nurse educator, I am passionate about ensuring that our local health care opportunities continue to grow despite the national trend moving health care specialties out of rural communities.”
Jason Vincent, executive director of Pennyrile Area Development District, has been named vice chair of the Baptist Health Madisonville board of directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.