One person was killed Tuesday night during a commercial vehicle collision Tuesday night on I-69.
According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed 55-year-old Jesse Gott, of Dexter, Missouri, was operating a 2015 Peterbilt, with trailer-in-tow, southbound on I-19.
Near mile marker 101 at around 9:58 p.m., the vehicle crossed the median and both northbound lanes of travel. The vehicle then struck a guardrail and the concrete bridge end of the Wells Road overpass, before overturning multiple times.
Gott was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hopkins County Coroner, Dennis Mayfield.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and was assisted by the KSP Post 2.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Hunter Carroll.
