Four Family and Consumer Science Extension agents have partnered to create a new podcast, Life Simplified, in an attempt to reconnect with past participants and hopefully find new ones.
The four agents are Amanda Dame from Hopkins County, Tiffany Bolinger from Christian County, Joni Phelps from Livingston County, and Ashley Board from Caldwell County.
Amanda Dame, the Hopkins County FCS agent, said the goal of the podcast is to reach more people.
“It has been difficult since COVID to get a lot of clientele back into the office and just participating in programs in general,” she said.
They want to reach the ones who may not be able to participate in classes because they are at work or have obligations after work.
The agents decided on four areas to discuss mental health, resource management, physical health and nutrition, and relationships. Dame said these are the topics they have for January, but the topics will change from month to month.
Each agent is given a topic to research, then that agent will lead the discussion during the podcast. The plan is to have podcast episodes every month for the foreseeable future.
“We will reassess it after a year to see if we need to change things or maybe change the topics we cover from year to year,” said Dame.
They record the episodes in advance, but if something comes up or a new topic is requested a lot, they can readjust the lineup.
The first episode of the podcast went live on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Dame said a new episode will be released every Tuesday.
“It is a lot of fun,” she said. “We are learning as we go.”
After the first episode, she said they had 35 people download the episode.
“It doesn’t seem like a lot, but for us never doing a podcast and us only marketing on social media, we felt like that was successful,” said Dame.
She said the University of Kentucky does have a State FCS podcast, but they are the only FCS agent group to start a podcast so far.
“We are kind of going into new territory for all FCS extension agents, we are excited about it,” said Dame.
The podcast is available on all outlets like Apple, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon, or wherever podcasts are downloaded. Dame said the podcast can also be downloaded from PodBean so people can listen to it on their computers.
If anyone has a specific question they want answered or to suggest a topic, they can reach out to the agents individually. Caldwell can be reached at 270-365-2787, Christian can be reached at 270-886-6328, Livingston can be reached at 270-928-2168, and Hopkins can be reached at 270-821-3650.
