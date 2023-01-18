Podcast 1

Family and Consumer Science Agents from four different counties have started a podcast to help get the word out on different programs each county offers. The agents from left are Christian County FSC Agent Tiffany Bolinger, Hopkins County FSC Agent Amanda Dame, Livingston County FSC Agent Joni Phelps, and Caldwell County FCS Agent Ashley Board.

 Submitted photo

Four Family and Consumer Science Extension agents have partnered to create a new podcast, Life Simplified, in an attempt to reconnect with past participants and hopefully find new ones.

The four agents are Amanda Dame from Hopkins County, Tiffany Bolinger from Christian County, Joni Phelps from Livingston County, and Ashley Board from Caldwell County.

