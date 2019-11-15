Kindness signs offeredby two local churches

If you missed World Kindness Day on Wednesday, it's not too late to promote that virtue -- if not in person, then on your front lawn.
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Madisonville and Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nebo are offering yard signs with a simple "Be Kind" message. They're available on an ongoing basis for a donation of at least $10.
"The idea is not original with me," Pastor Rebecca Zahrte said Thursday. She's traced it to a church in Alabama. A member of a church that Zahrte pastors also noticed the signs outside a United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
Money from the donations will be used for community outreach projects in Madisonville, such as supplies for nonprofit organizations.
To learn more about the project or obtain a sign, call the pastor at 270-978-3328 or email rebecca.zahrte@gmail.com.
