Fire destroys home, leaves family in need

A Madisonville family lost their home late Tuesday night because of a fire that started on the second floor, according to a report from the Madisonville Fire Department.
Kailey Ruckert, who lived at the 20 W. Jagoe St. home with her mother, Peggy, and 10 children, said her family has lived in the house for a little over a year.
"Around 10:30 p.m., I went to pick up my daughter. I came back to the house smoking, and my mom was coming out with the babies," said Ruckert, "I'm not sure what happened or what started it."
The MFD arrived on the scene shortly after Ruckert and found the two-story, wood-frame house had heavy fire and smoke showing from the left side of the structure, according to the report.
"Firefighters actually located the family dog that was hiding under the sink and were able to pull him out, uninjured," said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Mayfield, "Due to the heavy fire damage in the room of origin, fire crews were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire."
The fire was called under control at 11:03 p.m. and overhaul operations continued until all hot spots were cooled and the fire was out and the scene was clear just after 1 a.m.. According to the report, the total estimated loss was listed as $27,000.
Red Cross was called for the family, and they have begun meeting the Ruckerts' immediate needs.
"When we respond to a fire, we find out what their needs are and then help them with their immediate needs, which is their first 72 hours of help," said Evelyn Miller, executive director of the Hopkins County Red Cross. "A caseworker has been out to meet the family, and we have provided some assistance, but what we provide is not everything somebody needs to get into a new home."
With the Red Cross helping with the first 72 hours, the family is still in need of assistance, most importantly, clothing, said Ruckert.
Peggy Ruckert said the most immediate need is for clothing and shoes for the entire family, which includes a variety of sizes for both boys and girls.
If you'd like to contact the family to help in assisting, you may contact Peggy Ruckert at 270-263-1165 or Kailey Ruckert at 270-399-1143.
